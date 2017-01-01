- Calories per serving 463
- Fat per serving 26g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 11mg
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrates per serving 48g
- Sodium per serving 612mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Calcium per serving 203mg
Shells With Bibb Lettuce and Spring Peas
Jennifer Causey ; Food Styling : Chelsea Zimmer ; Prop Styling : Mindi Shapiro
Bibb is a type of butterhead lettuce, with tender, sweet leaves. If you can’t find it, substitute Boston, another butterhead variety.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine parsley stems, oil, and thyme sprigs in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand 10 minutes. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a large bowl, pressing to release oil. Discard solids. Whisk in vinegar.
Step 2
Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Add peas during last 2 minutes of cooking; drain. Let stand 5 minutes.
Step 3
Add pasta mixture, shallot, salt, and pepper to oil mixture; toss to coat. Add lettuce, chopped parsley leaves, and chives; stir gently to combine. Sprinkle with cheese.