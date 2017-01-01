How to Make It

Step 1 Combine parsley stems, oil, and thyme sprigs in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand 10 minutes. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a large bowl, pressing to release oil. Discard solids. Whisk in vinegar.

Step 2 Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Add peas during last 2 minutes of cooking; drain. Let stand 5 minutes.