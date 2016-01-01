Grilled Salmon With Tomato-Basil Relish

Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
Serves 6
Jennifer Trainer Thompson
May 2016

You can sub in another fatty fish, like mackerel, bluefish, herring, or striped bass.

Ingredients

  • SALMON
  • 2 pounds Atlantic salmon, preferably skin-on
  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • 1/4 teaspoons dried rosemary
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 lemon wedge
  • RELISH
  • 2 ripe tomatoes, diced
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon minced basil
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 261
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 83mg
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 31g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 2g
  • Sodium per serving 167mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 27mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Make salmon: Prepare a medium-high fire in a gas or charcoal grill. Brush both sides of salmon with sesame oil. Sprinkle flesh side with rosemary and season with salt and pepper. Squeeze lemon over salmon; grill salmon until it flakes with a fork, 4 to 6 minutes per side.

Step 2

While salmon is cooking, make relish: Combine tomatoes, olive oil, vinegar, basil, garlic and cumin in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper and stir.

Step 3

Serve salmon hot off the grill with relish on the side.

Adapted from Fresh Fish. Copyright © Jennifer Trainer Thompson. Used with permission from Storey Publishing.

Also appeared in: Health, June, 2016

