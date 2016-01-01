- Calories per serving 261
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 83mg
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 31g
- Carbohydrate per serving 2g
- Sodium per serving 167mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 27mg
Grilled Salmon With Tomato-Basil Relish
You can sub in another fatty fish, like mackerel, bluefish, herring, or striped bass.
How to Make It
Make salmon: Prepare a medium-high fire in a gas or charcoal grill. Brush both sides of salmon with sesame oil. Sprinkle flesh side with rosemary and season with salt and pepper. Squeeze lemon over salmon; grill salmon until it flakes with a fork, 4 to 6 minutes per side.
While salmon is cooking, make relish: Combine tomatoes, olive oil, vinegar, basil, garlic and cumin in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper and stir.
Serve salmon hot off the grill with relish on the side.
Adapted from Fresh Fish. Copyright © Jennifer Trainer Thompson. Used with permission from Storey Publishing.
Also appeared in: Health, June, 2016