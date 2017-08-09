Salmon Grain Bowl

Yield
1
Julia Levy
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup cooked brown rice
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/3 cup flaked canned wild salmon (about 2 oz.)
  • 1/3 cup sautéed asparagus (grapeseed oil, sesame oil)
  • 1/4 cup sautéed mushrooms (oyster mushrooms, garlic, ginger, grapeseed oil, sesame oil)
  • 1/4 cup shredded carrot (from 1 small carrot)
  • 1/4 cup quick pickles (unseasoned rice vinegar, honey, salt, cucumbers)
  • 2 tablespoons rice vinaigrette (pickling liquid from quick pickles, avocado oil, sesame oil, kosher salt)
  • 1 roasted seaweed sheet (such as SeaSnax), crumbled (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 444
  • Fat per serving 23g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 37mg
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 22g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 39g
  • Sodium per serving 907mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 55mg

How to Make It

Step 1

For the quick pickles: Combine 1/3 cup each water and unseasoned rice vinegar, 2 Tbsp. honey, and 1 tsp. kosher salt in a pan. Bring to a simmer; stir until honey and salt dissolve. Pour over 1 cup thinly sliced cucumbers; let stand 10 minutes. Cover and chill until ready to use.

Step 2

For the rice vinaigrette: Whisk together 1/4 cup pickling liquid from quick pickles, 1 Tbsp. avocado oil, 1 Tbsp. toasted sesame oil, and 1/4 tsp. kosher salt. Cover; keep at room temperature.

Step 3

For the asparagus: Sauté 8 oz. asparagus in 2 tsp. grapeseed oil until tender. Chop; toss with 1/2 tsp. toasted sesame oil.

Step 4

For the mushrooms: Sauté 8 oz. trimmed, chopped oyster mushrooms with 1/2 tsp. grated fresh garlic and 1/2 tsp. minced fresh ginger in 1 Tbsp. grapeseed oil until tender. Toss with 1 tsp. toasted sesame oil.

Step 5

Sprinkle rice with salt and arrange with salmon, asparagus, mushrooms, carrot, and pickles in a bowl. Drizzle with vinaigrette and sprinkle with crumbled seaweed, if desired.

