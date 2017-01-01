Roasted Root Vegetables

Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro
Active Time
10 Mins
Total Time
35 Mins
Yield
4 servings
Robin Bashinsky
November 2016

You can change up the mix of vegetables in this dish. Just keep the total weight about the same.

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces red potatoes, quartered
  • 6 ounces parsnips, peeled and sliced diagonally into 2-in. pieces
  • 6 ounces carrots, cut diagonally into 2-in. lengths
  • 4 ounces turnips, cut into ½-in. wedges
  • 4 ounces golden beets, cut into ½-in. wedges
  • 6 unpeeled medium cloves garlic
  • 3 sprigs rosemary
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 219
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 23g
  • Sodium per serving 567mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 54mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil. Combine potatoes, parsnips, carrots, turnips, beets, garlic and rosemary in a large bowl. Drizzle with oil; toss to coat. Sprinkle with salt and pepper; toss to coat. Arrange vegetables in a single layer on baking sheet. Roast, stirring halfway through, until vegetables are caramelized and tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Squeeze garlic pulp from cloves. Discard rosemary sprigs.

