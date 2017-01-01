- Calories per serving 219
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrates per serving 23g
- Sodium per serving 567mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 54mg
Roasted Root Vegetables
Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro
You can change up the mix of vegetables in this dish. Just keep the total weight about the same.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil. Combine potatoes, parsnips, carrots, turnips, beets, garlic and rosemary in a large bowl. Drizzle with oil; toss to coat. Sprinkle with salt and pepper; toss to coat. Arrange vegetables in a single layer on baking sheet. Roast, stirring halfway through, until vegetables are caramelized and tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Squeeze garlic pulp from cloves. Discard rosemary sprigs.