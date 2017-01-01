Roasted Radishes

Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
4
Valerie Bertinelli
Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 pound red radishes (about 20), trimmed and halved lengthwise
  • 2 thyme sprigs
  • 1 rosemary sprig
  • 1 clove garlic, smashed
  • 1 tablespoon salted butter
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 75
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 4g
  • Sodium per serving 427mg
  • Iron per serving 0mg
  • Calcium per serving 31mg

How to Make It

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add radishes and cook, stirring often, until radishes begin to brown, 2 to 4 minutes. Add thyme, rosemary, and garlic. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until radishes are tender when pierced with a fork, 6 to 8 minutes. Add butter and salt; cook, stirring constantly, until butter has melted, about 1 minute.

Adapted from Valerie’s Home Cooking by Valerie Bertinelli. Copyright © 2017 Oxmoor House. Reprinted with permission from Time Inc. Books, a division of Time Inc. New York, NY. All rights reserved.

