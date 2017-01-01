- Calories per serving 75
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrates per serving 4g
- Sodium per serving 427mg
- Iron per serving 0mg
- Calcium per serving 31mg
Roasted Radishes
Courtesy of Publisher
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add radishes and cook, stirring often, until radishes begin to brown, 2 to 4 minutes. Add thyme, rosemary, and garlic. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until radishes are tender when pierced with a fork, 6 to 8 minutes. Add butter and salt; cook, stirring constantly, until butter has melted, about 1 minute.
Adapted from Valerie’s Home Cooking by Valerie Bertinelli. Copyright © 2017 Oxmoor House. Reprinted with permission from Time Inc. Books, a division of Time Inc. New York, NY. All rights reserved.