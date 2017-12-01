- Calories per serving 245
- Fat per serving 18g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrates per serving 19g
- Sodium per serving 677mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 114mg
Roasted Broccoli Salad With Celery and Apple
This is not your typical broccoli recipe. Add these other crunchy ingredients for a truly satisfying fall dish.
As the weather gets cooler, eating salads can be more of a struggle. You often want something a little heartier – that’s why making your salad with cooked veggies, and some extra crunch, can be an easy way to up the satisfaction factor of your plant-based meal.
For this salad recipe, the broccoli is the star, instead of traditional greens, and you’ll roast it and cool it before using it as the base. Then, you’ll add texture and crunch with celery and apple, which adds a nice fall feeling to the dish. Top with a lemony-mustard dressing and you’ll fall in love with this tasty dish.
If you’re not vegan or vegetarian, and you’d like to add more to the dish, consider topping the salad with roasted chicken or salmon. This broccoli salad recipe is super clean and healthy, giving you a boost of fiber, calcium, iron and protein. Eat up!
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 450ºF; line 2 large baking sheets with parchment. Place broccoli in a large bowl and drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Sprinkle with cayenne, if desired. Using your hands, toss to coat broccoli with oil and seasonings; spread broccoli evenly on baking sheets. Roast until broccoli is tender and lightly charred in spots, 10 to 15 minutes, stirring once and switching baking sheets from top to bottom halfway through. Let cool completely, about 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, whisk together lemon juice, mustard, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a large bowl. Slowly drizzle in remaining 3 tablespoons oil, whisking constantly until blended.
Add celery, apple, and roasted broccoli to dressing; toss to coat. Top with almonds and serve.