Roasted Beets With Mushroom Bordelaise

Greg DuPree; Prop styling: Mindi Shapiro; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 35 Mins
Yield
2
Robin&nbsp;Bashinsky

Roast the beets a day in advance and simply heat up the medallions when you want to eat.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2 6-oz. golden beets, scrubbed
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 cup sliced cremini mushrooms (about 3 oz.)
  • 1 medium shallot, finely chopped (about ¼ cup)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme
  • 1/2 cup dry red wine
  • 1 1/2 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 263
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 31mg
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 26g
  • Sodium per serving 546mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 67mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Preheat oven to 400°F. Wrap each beet in aluminum foil. Roast until very tender, 1 hour and 15 minutes to 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Step 2

 Remove beets from oven. Open foil packets slightly to vent and let stand until cool enough to handle, about 10 minutes. Using a clean towel, gently rub peels off beets; discard peels. Slice beets crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick rounds.

Step 3

 Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, shallot, and 1 tablespoon of the thyme. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Add wine and bring to a boil. Cook until liquid has almost evaporated, about 3 minutes. Add broth and bring to a boil. Cook until liquid is reduced by half, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in mustard, salt, pepper, and remaining 1 tablespoon butter until butter is melted and incorporated.

Step 4

 Fan out beet slices on each of 2 plates. Top evenly with mushroom bordelaise and sprinkle with remaining 1/2 tablespoon thyme.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up