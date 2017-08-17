Dressings get a bad rap—and usually for good reason. Creamy condiments like caesar and ranch can add loads of extra calories to even the healthiest salads. Ask for it ‘heavily dressed’ and your midday meal could pack a good fraction of your daily value of fat. Yet fat-free alternatives aren’t always the answer, either. Low-fat or fat-free dressings tend to have plenty of added sugars to make up for the lack of flavor that typically comes from fat. So what’s the answer to dressing your salads smarter?

The key to keeping your meals healthy and delicious is using dressings that deliver all-star taste without icky ingredients. If you need help finding one you like, try our light and tangy rice vinaigrette that won’t leave you feeling weighed down.

The simple dressing in this video is made with easy-to-buy ingredients like rice vinegar, honey, kosher salt, and avocado and sesame oils. The rice vinegar lends an aftertaste that pairs perfectly with Asian-inspired dishes, while avocado oil is higher in heart-healthy fats than alternatives like canola oil. Honey also provides a subtle hint of all-natural sweetness, creating a dressing that’s perfectly balanced in flavor.

RELATED: How to Make Buttermilk Dressing That’s Actually Healthy

Making the rice vinaigrette is fool-proof too. All you need to do is combine pickling juice (made from water, rice vinegar, honey, and salt) with the avocado and sesame oils and salt, then whisk. In seconds you’ll be stocked with a tasty rice vinaigrette you can use right away, or store at room temperature until you’re ready to use. We love drizzling it over crunchy green salads or warm grain bowls to create a well-dressed meal that’s way healthier than one you’d get at your local salad bar.

Watch the video above to see how you can dress up any dish when you make this easy rice vinaigrette at home.