- Calories per serving 316
- Fat per serving 16g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 73mg
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 26g
- Carbohydrates per serving 18g
- Sodium per serving 522mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Calcium per serving 95mg
Red Chili With Beef, Queso Fresco, and Lime Crema
Swap meat: Brisket has great flavor, but boneless chuck roast would also work well in a pinch.
How to Make It
Combine tomatoes, corn, bell peppers, and garlic in a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Stir together flour, ancho chile powder, cumin, and salt in a medium bowl. Add brisket cubes to flour mixture; toss to coat.
Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add half of the seasoned brisket cubes and cook until browned, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to slow cooker. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to skillet and repeat process with remaining half of the seasoned brisket cubes. Pour brother into slow cooker.
Cover slow cooker and cook on low until meat is mostly tender, about 6 hours. Uncover and cook on low until chili has thickened and meat is fully tender, about 1 hour.
Stir together sour cream, lime zest, and lime juice in a small bowl. Top chili with queso fresco and serve with lime crema.