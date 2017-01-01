Red Chili With Beef, Queso Fresco, and Lime Crema

Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
7 Hours 20 Mins
Yield
6
Robby Melvin
January 2017

Swap meat: Brisket has great flavor, but boneless chuck roast would also work well in a pinch.

Ingredients

  • 1 15-oz. can fire-roasted diced tomatoes, drained
  • 1 cup frozen organic corn kernels
  • 1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped (about 1 cup)
  • 1 green bell pepper, seeded and chopped (about 1 cup)
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced (about 1 Tbsp.)
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons ancho chile powder
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 1/4 pounds beef brisket, trimmed and cut into 1-in. cubes
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 cups low-sodium beef broth
  • 2 ounces queso fresco, crumbled (about 1/2 cup)
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1/2 teaspoon lime zest
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon fresh lime juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 316
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 73mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 18g
  • Sodium per serving 522mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 95mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine tomatoes, corn, bell peppers, and garlic in a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Stir together flour, ancho chile powder, cumin, and salt in a medium bowl. Add brisket cubes to flour mixture; toss to coat. 

Step 2

Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add half of the seasoned brisket cubes and cook until browned, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to slow cooker. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to skillet and repeat process with remaining half of the seasoned brisket cubes. Pour brother into slow cooker. 

Step 3

Cover slow cooker and cook on low until meat is mostly tender, about 6 hours. Uncover and cook on low until chili has thickened and meat is fully tender, about 1 hour.

Step 4

Stir together sour cream, lime zest, and lime juice in a small bowl. Top chili with queso fresco and serve with lime crema. 

