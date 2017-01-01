Radish and Turnip Sauté

Trim greens from radishes; chop greens and reserve. (You should have about 1 cup.) Cut radishes into quarters.

Step 2

Heat butter and oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add radishes and turnips. Sauté, stirring often, until lightly caramelized, about 7 minutes. Stir in turnip greens, vinegar, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and reserved radish greens. Cook, stirring constantly, until greens are wilted, about 1 minute. Taste and season with additional salt and pepper, if desired. Serve immediately.