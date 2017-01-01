Radish and Turnip Sauté

Jennifer Causey
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
Robin Bashinsky
May 2016

This dish uses the radish and turnip greens, too. (Or you can sub in mustard greens.)

Ingredients

  • 1 bunch radishes (about 12 oz.)
  • 1 ounce (2 Tbsp.) unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 10 ounces young turnips (about 4 small), peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 2 cups chopped turnip greens
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • Kosher salt and black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 127
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 15mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 10g
  • Sodium per serving 333mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 98mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Trim greens from radishes; chop greens and reserve. (You should have about 1 cup.) Cut radishes into quarters.

Step 2

Heat butter and oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add radishes and turnips. Sauté, stirring often, until lightly caramelized, about 7 minutes. Stir in turnip greens, vinegar, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and reserved radish greens. Cook, stirring constantly, until greens are wilted, about 1 minute. Taste and season with additional salt and pepper, if desired. Serve immediately.

Also appeared in: Health, May, 2016

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up