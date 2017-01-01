- Calories per serving 127
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 15mg
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 10g
- Sodium per serving 333mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 98mg
Radish and Turnip Sauté
Jennifer Causey
This dish uses the radish and turnip greens, too. (Or you can sub in mustard greens.)
How to Make It
Step 1
Trim greens from radishes; chop greens and reserve. (You should have about 1 cup.) Cut radishes into quarters.
Step 2
Heat butter and oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add radishes and turnips. Sauté, stirring often, until lightly caramelized, about 7 minutes. Stir in turnip greens, vinegar, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and reserved radish greens. Cook, stirring constantly, until greens are wilted, about 1 minute. Taste and season with additional salt and pepper, if desired. Serve immediately.
Also appeared in: Health, May, 2016