- Calories per serving 308
- Fat per serving 19g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrates per serving 33g
- Sodium per serving 300mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 64mg
Citrus Salad With Crispy Quinoa
Go green: A winter salad gets warmed up (and protein-boosted) with toasted quinoa.
How to Make It
Make dressing: Combine all ingredients in a jar, screw on lid, and shake vigorously until well combined (or use an immersion blender). Shake again just before using.
Make salad: Cook quinoa according to package directions. Position a rack in top third of oven and preheat broiler to high. Spread cooked quinoa on a rimmed baking sheet. Toast quinoa under broiler, stirring occasionally and checking frequently, until it begins to crisp and turn golden brown around edges, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool. Place lettuce in a large salad bowl. Add quinoa, oranges, avocado, scallions, and dressing. Toss well to combine and serve immediately.
From 100 Days of Real Food: Fast & Fabulous by Lisa Leake. Copyright © 2016 by Lisa Leake.