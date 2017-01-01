- Calories per serving 230
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 31mg
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrates per serving 30g
- Sodium per serving 425mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 18mg
Purple Potato Salad With Za'atar
Bryan Gardner; Food Styling: Anna Hampton, Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Place potatoes in a medium saucepan; cover with water by 3 inches. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook until tender, 16 to 18 minutes.
Step 2
Whisk together mustard, honey, vinegar, and tomato paste in a small bowl.
Step 3
When potatoes have finished cooking, drain and transfer to a medium bowl. Add butter, za’atar, pepper, and salt; toss to coat. Drizzle with mustard mixture and sprinkle with onion and parsley.