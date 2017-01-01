- Calories per serving 348
- Fat per serving 20g
- Saturated fat per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 116mg
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrates per serving 38g
- Sodium per serving 296mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 83mg
Pumpkin Dutch Baby with Pears
Fall for pumpkin: Take the autumn staple beyond pies by whipping up a "Dutch baby"—a super-easy baked pancake.
How to Make It
Place a 10-inch cast-iron skillet in oven; preheat to 450°F. (Do not remove skillet while oven heats.) Blend milk, flours, eggs, pumpkin, vanilla, and 2 tablespoons of the coconut sugar in a blender until smooth.
Remove skillet from oven. Place 2 tablespoons of the butter in skillet; swirl skillet until butter melts. Add batter. Bake until pancake is just set and top is dry, 12 to 14 minutes.
Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter in a separate skillet over high heat. Add pears and walnuts; cook, stirring occasionally, until pears are caramelized, about 2 minutes. Add pumpkin pie spice, orange zest, orange juice, salt, and remaining 2 tablespoons coconut sugar. Cook, stirring constantly, until pears are coated. Top Dutch baby with pear mixture.