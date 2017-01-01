Portobello Fajitas

Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
4
Robin&nbsp;Bashinsky
Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 6 portobello mushroom caps (about 1 lb., 2 oz.), gills removed
  • 3 tablespoons grapeseed oil
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ancho chile powder
  • 1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced (about 1 cup)
  • 1 small red bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced (about 1 cup)
  • 1 small yellow bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced (about 1 cup)
  • 1 medium poblano chile, thinly sliced (about 1 cup)
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 8 6-in. corn tortillas
  • 8 lime wedges, for serving
  • Mexican hot sauce, for serving, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 302
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 46g
  • Sodium per serving 543mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 62mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Heat a grill pan over high heat. Brush portobellos with 1 1/2 tablespoons of the oil. Stir together cumin and chile powder in a small bowl. Sprinkle half of cumin mixture over portobellos, pressing to adhere. Grill portobellos until lightly charred and tender, 5 to 6 minutes per side. Remove from heat.

Step 2

 Heat remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add onion, bell peppers, and poblano; sprinkle with remaining cumin mixture and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt. Cook, stirring often, until lightly charred and tender, 4 to 6 minutes.

Step 3

 Heat tortillas according to package directions. Thinly slice portobellos; sprinkle with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Divide portobellos evenly among tortillas. Top evenly with onion mixture. Serve with lime wedges and hot sauce, if desired.

