Pomegranate-Goat Cheese Dip

Active Time
5 Mins
Total Time
5 Mins
Yield
1 1/4 cups dip
Deb Wise
December 2016

Loaded with antioxidants¸ pomegranates are heart-healthy cancer and inflammation fighters.

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces soft goat cheese
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoon lemon zest
  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 teaspoons honey
  • 1/2 cup pomegranate seeds (arils)
  • Endive leaves, whole-grain crackers or crudités, for serving

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 65
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 13mg
  • Fiber per serving 0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 4g
  • Sodium per serving 113mg
  • Iron per serving 0mg
  • Calcium per serving 22mg

How to Make It

Beat goat cheese and cream in a medium bowl with an electric mixer on high speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add lemon zest, thyme, salt, pepper and 2 teaspoons of the honey; beat until just combined, about 1 minute. Fold in 6 tablespoons of the pomegranate seeds. Drizzle with remaining 1 teaspoon honey and sprinkle with remaining 2 tablespoons pomegranate seeds. Serve in endive leaves or with wholegrain crackers or crudités.

