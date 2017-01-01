Beat goat cheese and cream in a medium bowl with an electric mixer on high speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add lemon zest, thyme, salt, pepper and 2 teaspoons of the honey; beat until just combined, about 1 minute. Fold in 6 tablespoons of the pomegranate seeds. Drizzle with remaining 1 teaspoon honey and sprinkle with remaining 2 tablespoons pomegranate seeds. Serve in endive leaves or with wholegrain crackers or crudités.