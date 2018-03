Step 1

Combine celery seeds, cayenne, paprika, and 12 cups water in a stockpot; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. When water is boiling, place 4 cups ice and 3 cups water in a bowl. Add shrimp to boiling water; cook until just turning pink, about 30 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, remove shrimp and plunge into ice water. Toss to chill completely. Drain well.