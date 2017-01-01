- Calories per serving 141
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrates per serving 25g
- Sodium per serving 48mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 102mg
Peach-Raspberry Smoothie Bowl
Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro
Organic frozen peaches and raspberries will give you the best flavor and color.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Place raspberries, peach slices, yogurt, zucchini, flaxseed, honey, vanilla, and salt in a blender; process until smooth, 20 to 30 seconds, stopping to stir and scrape down sides as needed. (If mixture is too thick, add up to 4 tablespoons water and process again.) Divide between 2 bowls and sprinkle with toppings. Serve immediately.