PB and J Power Bars

Active Time
10 Mins
Chill
1 hour
Total
1 hour 10 minutes
Yield
12 bars
Elise Museles
June 2016

Can't eat peanut butter? Tahini, a paste made from sesame seeds, is a delicious swap.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup rolled oats
  • 1 1/2 cups pitted Medjool dates
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened natural peanut butter
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/2 cup dried cherries
  • 1/2 cup almonds, roughly chopped

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 151
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 23g
  • Sodium per serving 117mg
  • Iron per serving ironmg
  • Calcium per serving 26g

How to Make It

Step 1

Line a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with parchment. Pulse oats in a food processor until coarsely chopped—do not overprocess or create a powder. Add dates, peanut butter, vanilla and salt; process until mixture starts to stick together. Add dried cherries and pulse a few times.

Step 2

Transfer mixture to a medium bowl and add almonds. Place a piece of parchment on top and knead with your hands to incorporate ingredients.

Step 3

Transfer mixture to prepared pan and use a sheet of parchment to press and flatten evenly into pan. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before cutting into bars. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator for up to 5 days, or freeze for up to 1 month. 

From Whole Food Energy by Elise Museles. Copyright © 2016 by Quantum Books.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up