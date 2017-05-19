- Calories per serving 151
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrates per serving 23g
- Sodium per serving 117mg
- Iron per serving ironmg
- Calcium per serving 26g
PB and J Power Bars
Can't eat peanut butter? Tahini, a paste made from sesame seeds, is a delicious swap.
How to Make It
Line a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with parchment. Pulse oats in a food processor until coarsely chopped—do not overprocess or create a powder. Add dates, peanut butter, vanilla and salt; process until mixture starts to stick together. Add dried cherries and pulse a few times.
Transfer mixture to a medium bowl and add almonds. Place a piece of parchment on top and knead with your hands to incorporate ingredients.
Transfer mixture to prepared pan and use a sheet of parchment to press and flatten evenly into pan. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before cutting into bars. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator for up to 5 days, or freeze for up to 1 month.
From Whole Food Energy by Elise Museles. Copyright © 2016 by Quantum Books.