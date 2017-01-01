How to Make It

Step 1 Peel bananas and cut into 3/4-inch-thick slices. Place in a single layer on a baking sheet; freeze until solid, 2 to 3 hours.

Step 2 Finely chop 1/2 pound of the strawberries. Combine chopped strawberries, sugar, syrup, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat until strawberries become syrupy, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand for 10 minutes. Coarsely chop remaining 1 pound strawberries. Stir into cooked strawberry mixture.