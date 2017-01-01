- Calories per serving 324
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 19mg
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 11g
- Carbohydrates per serving 38g
- Sodium per serving 576mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 63mg
Pasta Pearls With Spinach and Turmeric
Don’t care for cilantro? Trade it for parsley.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Melt butter with oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to soften, 3 to 4 minutes. Add anchovies and turmeric; cook, stirring often, until anchovies dissolve, 2 to 3 minutes. Add couscous; cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes.
Step 2
Add broth, salt, and pepper. Increase heat to high; bring to a boil. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer until liquid is nearly absorbed, about 12 minutes. Stir in zucchini and spinach. Cover and cook until spinach is wilted and zucchini begins to soften, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and sprinkle with cilantro.