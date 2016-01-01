How to Make It

Step 1 Spiralize celeriac using shredder blade. Take handfuls of spiralized celeriac and cut into manageable lengths with scissors.

Step 2 Bring a pot of water to a boil. Salt generously; add baby broccolini. Cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Using a fine-mesh sieve or slotted spoon, transfer to a bowl of cold water. Drain. Chop finely. (Do not drain cooking water.)

Step 3 Heat oil in a heavy skillet over medium heat; add garlic and red pepper flakes. Sauté until garlic is fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add broccoli; toss together for 1 minute. Season with salt, remove from heat and keep warm.