Parsley, Fennel, and Lemon Tonic
Compounds in parsley can help kill off some bad bacteria and cause the liver to secrete bile, which helps break down fat, says Axe. Fennel acts as an antispasmodic, relieving cramping. Quercetin in lemon is anti-inflammatory.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Place parsley and fennel in a bowl. Squeeze in lemon and add lemon slice. Pour 8 ounces hot (not boiling) water over. Let steep for 5 to 10 minutes. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a mug. Stir in honey if desired and drink at room temperature or let cool further to drink cold.