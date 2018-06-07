- Calories per serving 301
- Fat per serving 15g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 62mg
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 27g
- Carbohydrates per serving 12g
- Sugar per serving 5g
- Sodium per serving 696mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Calcium per serving 96mg
Orange-Ginger Glazed Salmon With Sesame Snow Peas
If you’re trying to cut out meat, or you just love fish, look no further than this dish. Our orange-ginger glazed salmon with sesame snow peas is an Asian-inspired meal that you’ll want to prepare over and over again.
Salmon is quite the superfood, as it’s rich in protein and vitamin D, and also one of the top sources of omega-3 fatty acids. All of those omega-3s are anti-inflammatory, help regulate blood pressure, and are crucial for brain and heart health.
The sesame-seasoned side of snap peas provides protein, potassium, and vitamin A. The orange-ginger sauce not only packs flavor, but plenty of nutrients. Ginger has been proven to stimulate digestive secretions, improve intestinal muscle tone, and help move food through the gastrointestinal tract.
Place the fish fillets on a large nonstick skillet with the skin side up. After three to four minutes, flip them and top with your orange-ginger sauce. Transfer your protein to a baking sheet and roast until they’re ready to eat.
You can use the skillet to cook your snap peas until they’re lightly crisped and tender. Drizzle with the remaining sauce and sprinkle on some scallions, then dig in.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 450°F. Stir together orange juice, soy sauce, ginger, and garlic in a small bowl.
Warm 1/2 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Sprinkle 1/8 teaspoon of the pepper on flesh side of fillets. Place fish in skillet, skin side up, and cook, undisturbed, until a crust forms, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip fillets.
Add orange-ginger sauce to skillet; use a spoon to baste fillets with sauce, and cook until sauce thickens slightly, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer fish to a rimmed baking sheet; roast until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 125°F, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from oven; let rest 5 minutes.
4 Meanwhile, reserve leftover sauce (about 3 tablespoons) from skillet, and wipe skillet clean with paper towels. Heat remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil in skillet over high. Add snow peas; cook, undisturbed, until slightly blistered and charred on 1 side, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir, and cook until lightly crisped and tender, 1 to 2 minutes more. Sprinkle with sesame seeds, salt, and remaining 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Drizzle with reserved orange-ginger sauce. Serve salmon with snow peas; top with scallions.