If you’re trying to cut out meat, or you just love fish, look no further than this dish. Our orange-ginger glazed salmon with sesame snow peas is an Asian-inspired meal that you’ll want to prepare over and over again.

Salmon is quite the superfood, as it’s rich in protein and vitamin D, and also one of the top sources of omega-3 fatty acids. All of those omega-3s are anti-inflammatory, help regulate blood pressure, and are crucial for brain and heart health.

The sesame-seasoned side of snap peas provides protein, potassium, and vitamin A. The orange-ginger sauce not only packs flavor, but plenty of nutrients. Ginger has been proven to stimulate digestive secretions, improve intestinal muscle tone, and help move food through the gastrointestinal tract.

Place the fish fillets on a large nonstick skillet with the skin side up. After three to four minutes, flip them and top with your orange-ginger sauce. Transfer your protein to a baking sheet and roast until they’re ready to eat.

You can use the skillet to cook your snap peas until they’re lightly crisped and tender. Drizzle with the remaining sauce and sprinkle on some scallions, then dig in.