- Calories per serving 393
- Fat per serving 18g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 107mg
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrates per serving 48g
- Sugar per serving 5g
- Sodium per serving 715mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 88mg
Oaxacan Shrimp Tacos
Primary Ingredients - shrimp, poblano chiles, corn, tortillas, and avocado
How to Make It
Place 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large cast-iron skillet; heat over high. Add chiles; cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened, about 5 minutes. Add corn; cook, stirring occasionally, until corn and chiles are charred and softened, about 10 minutes. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper. Transfer mixture to a plate; cover to keep warm. Wipe skillet clean.
Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to skillet; return to high heat. Add shrimp and remaining 1/2 teaspoon each of salt and pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until just opaque, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat; cover to keep warm.
Warm tortillas according to package directions. Divide shrimp, corn-chile mixture, and sliced avocado evenly among tortillas. Serve with lime wedges.