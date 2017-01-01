Step 1

Place 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large cast-iron skillet; heat over high. Add chiles; cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened, about 5 minutes. Add corn; cook, stirring occasionally, until corn and chiles are charred and softened, about 10 minutes. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper. Transfer mixture to a plate; cover to keep warm. Wipe skillet clean.