- Calories per serving 166
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrates per serving 17g
- Sodium per serving 78mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 33mg
Chocolatey Oat-and-Nut Breakfast Bars
The almonds in these bars boast healthy fats and vitamin E, while the oats offer a hearty serving of fiber to help keep you satisfied.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 325°F. Line a 9-by-5-inch baking pan with parchment.
Mix together coconut, hemp seeds, flaxseed, chia seeds, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl. Process oats in a food processor until coarse. Add to seed mixture. Add nuts to food processor and process until they're in small pieces but not a flour. Add to bowl with oat-and-seed mixture.
Add dates, almond butter, and coconut oil to food processor and process until smooth. Add vanilla and almond extract, if desired, and pulse. Fold date mixture into oat-and-nut mixture and mix well—you can use your hands to incorporate ingredients. Mix in chocolate chips.
Transfer mixture to prepared pan and use a sheet of parchment to press and flatten evenly into pan. Bake until top is golden brown, 18 to 20 minutes. Let cool, then refrigerate for at least 1 hour before slicing. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator for up to 5 days.
From Whole Food Energy by Elise Museles. Copyright © 2016 by Quantum Books.