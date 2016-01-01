Chocolatey Oat-and-Nut Breakfast Bars 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 325°F. Line a 9-by-5-inch baking pan with parchment.

Step 2 Mix together coconut, hemp seeds, flaxseed, chia seeds, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl. Process oats in a food processor until coarse. Add to seed mixture. Add nuts to food processor and process until they're in small pieces but not a flour. Add to bowl with oat-and-seed mixture.

Step 3 Add dates, almond butter, and coconut oil to food processor and process until smooth. Add vanilla and almond extract, if desired, and pulse. Fold date mixture into oat-and-nut mixture and mix well—you can use your hands to incorporate ingredients. Mix in chocolate chips.