How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 375°F and line a baking sheet with parchment.

Step 2 Using a food processor or a knife, chop pistachios until they are about the size of the bread crumbs. Combine pistachios with bread crumbs, shallot, garlic, lemon zest, and tarragon in a pie plate. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3 Season tofu with salt and pepper. Combine mustard and lemon juice in a small bowl. Spread mustard mixture evenly over top and sides of tofu, then press each slice into bread crumb mixture.