No-Cook Cobb Salad
Lauren Volo
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small bowl mix together the chickpeas, dill, olive oil, and salt. Let it sit at room temperature for 30 minutes, or refrigerate overnight.
Step 2
In a large bowl, whisk together the mustard, vinegar, olive oil, and salt. To the dressing, add the lettuce and toss gently to coat.
Step 3
Divide the lettuce among 4 plates or bowls and top with the remaining ingredients, making separate rows of chicken, avocado, tomatoes, and marinated chickpeas. Place a few pieces of speck right in the middle and sprinkle the Gorgonzola over the top.