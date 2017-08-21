Nectarine-Blueberry Frozen Yogurt Pie Bites

Active Time
20 Mins
Total
2 hours 20 minutes
Yield
12 pie bites
Deb Wise
July 2016

These mini pies get their sweetness from fruit and just a touch of honey.

Ingredients

  • 2/3 cup (about 16) pitted dates
  • 2/3 cup toasted almonds
  • 2 tablespoons almond butter
  • 1/3 cup blueberries
  • 1 ripe nectarine
  • 1/2 cup plain whole-milk yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon honey

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 216
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 26g
  • Sodium per serving 21mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 96mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Process dates, almonds and almond butter in a food processor until nuts are coarsely ground and mixture is well combined. Lightly coat a 12-cup miniature muffin pan with cooking spray. Divide date mixture evenly among muffin cups, pressing into bottoms and up sides of cups to form mini piecrusts.

Step 2

Set aside 12 blueberries. Cut 12 thin slices from nectarine. Place on a plate with reserved blueberries; cover and refrigerate.

Step 3

Place remaining blueberries in a medium bowl; lightly mash with a potato masher or fork. Finely chop remaining nectarine to equal 2 tablespoons; add to mashed blueberries. Add yogurt and honey to mashed blueberry mixture; stir to combine. Divide mixture evenly among muffin cups. Freeze until firm, about 2 hours. (Pie bites may be frozen, covered, overnight.) Let stand at room temperature for 5 to 10 minutes before serving. Top each with 1 blueberry and 1 nectarine slice.

Also appeared in: Health, July, 2016

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up