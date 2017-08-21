Process dates, almonds and almond butter in a food processor until nuts are coarsely ground and mixture is well combined. Lightly coat a 12-cup miniature muffin pan with cooking spray. Divide date mixture evenly among muffin cups, pressing into bottoms and up sides of cups to form mini piecrusts.

Step 3

Place remaining blueberries in a medium bowl; lightly mash with a potato masher or fork. Finely chop remaining nectarine to equal 2 tablespoons; add to mashed blueberries. Add yogurt and honey to mashed blueberry mixture; stir to combine. Divide mixture evenly among muffin cups. Freeze until firm, about 2 hours. (Pie bites may be frozen, covered, overnight.) Let stand at room temperature for 5 to 10 minutes before serving. Top each with 1 blueberry and 1 nectarine slice.