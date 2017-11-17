Mulberry-Apple Crisps

Active Time
20 Mins
Total
Yield
8
Deb Wise

Chia seeds add Omega-3s and fiber!

Ingredients

  • Olive oil cooking spray
  • 3/4 cup dried mulberries (about 3 oz.)
  • 3/4 cup apple cider
  • 3 9- to 10-oz. Fuji or Golden Delicious apples, peeled and chopped (about 6 cups)
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 4 1/2 tablespoons turbinado sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 2 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons white chia seeds
  • 1/4 cup cold unsalted butter, diced
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped walnuts
  • Vanilla yogurt, for serving (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 249
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 15mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 40g
  • Sodium per serving 154mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 66mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a 7-by-11-inch glass or ceramic baking dish with cooking spray.

Step 2

Stir together mulberries and cider in a large bowl; let stand for 10 minutes. Add apples, lemon juice, cinnamon, 3 tablespoons sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Step 3

Stir together oats, flour, chia seeds, and remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a separate bowl. Using 2 knives or a pastry blender, cut butter into mixture until it resembles coarse sand. Stir in walnuts.

Step 4

Scrape apple mixture into prepared baking dish. Top with oat mixture. Bake until well browned and bubbly, 30 to 35 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature with yogurt, if desired.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up