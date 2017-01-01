- Calories per serving 113
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrates per serving 21g
- Sodium per serving 493mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 54mg
Miso-Glazed Carrots
Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro
Stick with white miso (fermented soybean paste) for this dish. The red kind is stronger and will overwhelm the carrots.
How to Make It
Step 1
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Reduce heat to medium. Add carrots; simmer until just tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain.
Step 2
Whisk together honey, vinegar and miso.
Step 3
Melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add carrots and miso mixture; cook, stirring frequently, until carrots are well coated, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in cilantro and salt. Transfer to a serving platter and sprinkle with sesame seeds.