Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Reduce heat to medium. Add carrots; simmer until just tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain.

Step 3

Melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add carrots and miso mixture; cook, stirring frequently, until carrots are well coated, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in cilantro and salt. Transfer to a serving platter and sprinkle with sesame seeds.