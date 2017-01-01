Miso-Glazed Carrots

Active Time
10 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
6 servings
Robin Bashinsky
November 2016

Stick with white miso (fermented soybean paste) for this dish. The red kind is stronger and will overwhelm the carrots.

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds carrots, cut diagonally into 2-in. lengths if large
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons white miso
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 113
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 21g
  • Sodium per serving 493mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 54mg

How to Make It

Step 1

  Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Reduce heat to medium. Add carrots; simmer until just tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain.

Step 2

Whisk together honey, vinegar and miso.

Step 3

 Melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add carrots and miso mixture; cook, stirring frequently, until carrots are well coated, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in cilantro and salt. Transfer to a serving platter and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

