Meze Plates With Homemade Tabbouleh

Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro
Active
20 minutes
Total
20 minutes
Yield
4
Robin Bashinsky
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces cauliflower florets (about 1 1/2 cups)
  • 1 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh mint
  • 3 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 large lemon)
  • 3/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
  • 1 cup sliced Persian cucumber (from about 1 medium cucumber)
  • 3/4 cup canned unsalted chickpeas (garbanzo beans), drained and rinsed
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion (from 1 medium onion)
  • 1 ounce pitted oil-cured olives (about 2 Tbsp.), halved lengthwise
  • 1/2 cup prepared baba ghanoush
  • 6 ounces drained jarred marinated artichokes (about 3/4 cup)
  • 4 ounces drained jarred marinated roasted red bell peppers (about 2/3 cup)
  • Whole-wheat pita rounds, for serving, optional
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 333
  • Fat per serving 26g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 28g
  • Sodium per serving 620mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 106mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Make tabbouleh: Pulse cauliflower in a food processor until crumbly, about 10 times. Transfer to a bowl. Add parsley, mint, 2 tablespoons of the oil, 2 tablespoons of the lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon of the pepper, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt to bowl; stir until combined.

Step 2

 In a separate bowl, combine tomatoes, cucumber, chickpeas, onion, olives, and remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper; toss to coat.

Step 3

 Place 3/4 cup tomato mixture in center of each of 4 plates. Divide tabbouleh, baba ghanoush, artichokes, and bell peppers evenly among plates, spooning around tomato mixture. Drizzle with additional oil, if desired. Serve immediately with pita rounds, if desired, and lemon wedges.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up