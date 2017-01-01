How to Make It

Step 1 Make tabbouleh: Pulse cauliflower in a food processor until crumbly, about 10 times. Transfer to a bowl. Add parsley, mint, 2 tablespoons of the oil, 2 tablespoons of the lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon of the pepper, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt to bowl; stir until combined.

Step 2 In a separate bowl, combine tomatoes, cucumber, chickpeas, onion, olives, and remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper; toss to coat.