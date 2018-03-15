How to Make It

Step 1 Cook quinoa according to package directions. Spread in an even layer on a baking sheet, and let cool.

Step 2 Spread chickpeas evenly on a baking sheet lined with paper towels. Gently rub chickpeas until dry, removing any skins that peel away. Sprinkle chickpeas with cumin and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt; toss to coat.