Mediterranean Quinoa and Escarole Salad

Active Time
25 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
4
ADAM DOLGE

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup uncooked quinoa, rinsed
  • 1 15-oz. can no-salt-added chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt, divided
  • 5 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon whole-grain mustard
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh oregano
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 large head escarole (about 14 oz.), chopped
  • 1 small English cucumber, sliced (about 1 cup)
  • 1 1/2 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (about 1/3 cup)
  • 1 ounce pitted kalamata olives (about 8), chopped

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 400
  • Fat per serving 23g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 9mg
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 36g
  • Sugar per serving 3g
  • Sodium per serving 557mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 153mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook quinoa according to package directions. Spread in an even layer on a baking sheet, and let cool.

Step 2

Spread chickpeas evenly on a baking sheet lined with paper towels. Gently rub chickpeas until dry, removing any skins that peel away. Sprinkle chickpeas with cumin and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt; toss to coat.

Step 3

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a skillet over medium-low. Add chickpeas; cook, stirring occasionally, until toasted and slightly crisp, 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. 4 While chickpeas cook, whisk together lemon juice, mustard, oregano, pepper, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl; drizzle in remaining 4 tablespoons oil while whisking. Combine quinoa, escarole, cucumber, feta, and olives in a large bowl. Add dressing; toss to coat. Divide among 4 bowls; top with toasted chickpeas. Serve immediately.

