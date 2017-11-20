If you love matcha, you’ll be head over heels for this healthy cookie recipe.

There’s no doubt matcha is having a moment. There are green lattes, cookies, and donuts everywhere—and the trend isn’t slowing down anytime soon. That’s great news, because matcha powder has major health perks: It’s packed with antioxidants called polyphenols, which have been linked to blood pressure regulation, as well as protection against heart disease and cancer. And one type of polyphenol, called EGCG, has been shown to have metabolism-boosting benefits.

But matcha powder isn’t the only healthy ingredient in this cookie recipe:You’ll find fiber-rich oats, some coconut for sweetness, and bee pollen, which adds protein, vitamins, minerals, and more antioxidants.

These cookies likely contain less sugar than the matcha pastries you see in cafés, and more nutrient-boosting ingredients. What’s more, the recipe is easy to make, and produces a yummy snack to satisfy sweet cravings. Warning: After trying these cookies, you may want to add matcha powder to everything.