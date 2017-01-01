Mashed White Bean-Pesto Tartines

Active
30 minutes
Total
30 minutes
Yield
6
Robin Bashinsky
Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 2 15-oz. cans unsalted cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
  • 2 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
  • 2 teaspoons lemon zest, plus 3 Tbsp. fresh juice (from 1 lemon)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 cup unsalted dry-roasted pistachios
  • 1/2 cup loosely packed flat-leaf parsley leaves
  • 1/3 cup loosely packed mint leaves
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 12 1-oz. sprouted-grain bread slices, halved diagonally
  • ounce Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, shaved (about 1/2 cup)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 450
  • Fat per serving 23g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 4mg
  • Fiber per serving 13g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 47g
  • Sodium per serving 734mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 111mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Process beans, garlic, lemon juice, and 1 teaspoon each of the lemon zest and salt in a food processor until smooth and thick, about 1 minute. Remove from food processor and set aside. Wipe food processor bowl clean.

Step 2

 Place pistachios, parsley, mint, red pepper, and remaining 1 teaspoon lemon zest in food processor and pulse until coarsely chopped, 6 to 7 times. Transfer to a bowl. Stir in oil and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Step 3

 Spread bean mixture on 1 side of each bread half. Slightly overlap 4 halves on each of 6 plates. Top each plate with 2 tablespoons pistachio mixture and sprinkle evenly with cheese.

