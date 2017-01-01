How to Make It

Step 1 Process beans, garlic, lemon juice, and 1 teaspoon each of the lemon zest and salt in a food processor until smooth and thick, about 1 minute. Remove from food processor and set aside. Wipe food processor bowl clean.

Step 2 Place pistachios, parsley, mint, red pepper, and remaining 1 teaspoon lemon zest in food processor and pulse until coarsely chopped, 6 to 7 times. Transfer to a bowl. Stir in oil and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt.