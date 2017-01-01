- Calories per serving 265
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrates per serving 45g
- Sodium per serving 116mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 253mg
Mango and Maca Smoothie
This smoothie calls for hemp or almond milk, so it’s ideal for you if you prefer a dairy-free smoothie. Coconut or cashew milk would also work well.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Process all ingredients in a blender until smooth and creamy.
Adapted from 100% Real by Sam Talbot. Copyright © 2017 Oxmoor House. Reprinted with permission from Time Inc. Books, a division of Time Inc. New York, NY. All rights reserved.