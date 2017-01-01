Mango and Maca Smoothie

©2017 Oxmoor House, an Imprint of Time Inc. Books
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
4
Health.com

This smoothie calls for hemp or almond milk, so it’s ideal for you if you prefer a dairy-free smoothie. Coconut or cashew milk would also work well.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups unsweetened hemp milk or almond milk
  • 1/2 cup ice cubes
  • 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice (from about 2 lemons)
  • 3 ripe fresh mangoes, peeled and coarsely chopped
  • 2 ounces dried mango
  • 1 tablespoon almond butter
  • 1 tablespoon flaxseeds
  • 1 teaspoon maca powder
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 pitted dates
  • Pinch of Himalayan salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 265
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 45g
  • Sodium per serving 116mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 253mg

How to Make It

Process all ingredients in a blender until smooth and creamy.

Adapted from 100% Real by Sam Talbot. Copyright © 2017 Oxmoor House. Reprinted with permission from Time Inc. Books, a division of Time Inc. New York, NY. All rights reserved.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up