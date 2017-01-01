- Calories per serving 336
- Fat per serving 20g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 21mg
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrates per serving 30g
- Sodium per serving 544mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 137mg
Linguine With Asparagus, Prosciutto, Mozzarella
Jennifer Causey ; Food Styling : Chelsea Zimmer ; Prop Styling : Mindi Shapiro
A little goes a long way with this rich dish. Offer a fresh green salad to round out the meal.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Whisk together lemon zest, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and 1/4 cup of the oil in a large bowl. Stir in parsley.
Step 2
Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente, omitting salt and fat. Add asparagus during last 3 minutes of cooking. Drain and rinse well with cold water. Add pasta mixture to lemon zest mixture; toss to coat.
Step 3
Cook prosciutto in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until crisp, about 8 minutes; drain on paper towels. Break prosciutto into large pieces.
Step 4
Top pasta mixture with prosciutto and cheese. Drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons oil.