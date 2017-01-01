Linguine With Asparagus, Prosciutto, Mozzarella

Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
6
A little goes a long way with this rich dish. Offer a fresh green salad to round out the meal.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest, plus 3 Tbsp. fresh juice (from 1 large lemon)
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 cup loosely packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
  • 8 ounces uncooked whole-grain linguine
  • 1 pound fresh thin asparagus, trimmed and cut diagonally into 1-in. pieces
  • 4 1/2 ounce slices prosciutto
  • 4 ounces fresh mozzarella or Burrata cheese, drained and torn into bite-size pieces

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 336
  • Fat per serving 20g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 21mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 30g
  • Sodium per serving 544mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 137mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Whisk together lemon zest, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and 1/4 cup of the oil in a large bowl. Stir in parsley.

Step 2

Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente, omitting salt and fat. Add asparagus during last 3 minutes of cooking. Drain and rinse well with cold water. Add pasta mixture to lemon zest mixture; toss to coat.

Step 3

Cook prosciutto in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until crisp, about 8 minutes; drain on paper towels. Break prosciutto into large pieces.

Step 4

Top pasta mixture with prosciutto and cheese. Drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons oil.

