Lemony Tabbouleh with Rotisserie Chicken

Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
Feel free to swap in smoked wild salmon or trout for the chicken if you prefer.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup uncooked bulgar wheat
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (from 2 lemons)
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 cup diced tomato (from 1 large tomato)
  • 1 cup quartered and sliced English cucumber (from 1 small cucumber)
  • 1/3 cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsely
  • 1/4 cup sliced scallions (from 2 scallions)
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh mint
  • 6 ounces cooked boneless, skinless chicken breast (from a rotisserie bird), roughly chopped
  • 3 tablespoons pine nuts, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 329
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 37mg
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 31g
  • Sodium per serving 385mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 41mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare bulgur according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Spread out on a baking sheet; let stand until completely cool, 5 to 10 minutes.

Step 2

Whisk together oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, pepper and salt in a medium bowl. Add tomato, cucumber, parsley, scallions and mint; toss to combine. Add bulgur and chicken; toss to combine. Sprinkle with pine nuts.

