- Calories per serving 329
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 37mg
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrates per serving 31g
- Sodium per serving 385mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 41mg
Lemony Tabbouleh with Rotisserie Chicken
Jennifer Causey, Food Styling: Chelesa Zimmer, Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro
Feel free to swap in smoked wild salmon or trout for the chicken if you prefer.
How to Make It
Step 1
Prepare bulgur according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Spread out on a baking sheet; let stand until completely cool, 5 to 10 minutes.
Step 2
Whisk together oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, pepper and salt in a medium bowl. Add tomato, cucumber, parsley, scallions and mint; toss to combine. Add bulgur and chicken; toss to combine. Sprinkle with pine nuts.