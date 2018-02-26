For a creamy, zesty breakfast option, try your hand at these Lemon Ricotta Pancakes. They’re not too sweet, yet they start your day with a little decadence—without a high calorie count.

Each serving (4 cakes total) contains 15 grams of protein, much of which comes from the ricotta cheese and eggs in the simple recipe. Arrowroot acts as a thickening agent to keep the pancakes fluffy, and chia seeds provide essential nutrients like omega-3s, calcium, potassium, and magnesium.

In this video, see how to whip up these pancakes for a spin on the classic breakfast food. With 10 ingredients and three easy steps, this will be a weekday (and probably weekend) staple.