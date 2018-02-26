- Calories per serving 358
- Fat per serving 19g
- Saturated fat per serving 10g
- Cholesterol per serving 174mg
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Protein per serving 15g
- Carbohydrates per serving 33g
- Sugar per serving 12g
- Sodium per serving 367mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 236mg
Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes
For a creamy, zesty breakfast option, try your hand at these Lemon Ricotta Pancakes. They’re not too sweet, yet they start your day with a little decadence—without a high calorie count.
Each serving (4 cakes total) contains 15 grams of protein, much of which comes from the ricotta cheese and eggs in the simple recipe. Arrowroot acts as a thickening agent to keep the pancakes fluffy, and chia seeds provide essential nutrients like omega-3s, calcium, potassium, and magnesium.
In this video, see how to whip up these pancakes for a spin on the classic breakfast food. With 10 ingredients and three easy steps, this will be a weekday (and probably weekend) staple.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 200ºF. Whisk together coconut flour, arrowroot, lemon zest, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Process eggs, ricotta, milk, maple syrup, and lemon juice in a blender until smooth, about 15 seconds.
Add ricotta mixture and chia seeds to flour mixture, and stir until well blended.
Heat a griddle or large skillet over medium. Brush with butter, and drop batter by scant 1/4 cupfuls, spreading to form 3-inch pancakes. Cook until bubbles form and pop and undersides are golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Carefully flip and cook until golden on both sides and cooked through, 1 to 2 minutes more. Keep warm in oven while cooking remaining pancakes.
Make Ahead: Let pancakes cool completely; wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate or freeze. Reheat in a skillet or toaster oven.