Lemon Drop Energy Balls

Pulse almonds in a food processor until crumbly. Add dates, coconut, maple syrup, lemon juice, vanilla and salt. Process until well combined. Add lemon zest and pulse until ingredients are incorporated, about 30 seconds. If mixture is too sticky to handle, freeze until firm enough to roll, 15 to 20 minutes.

Step 2

Use a small spoon to scoop out mixture. With slightly wet hands, roll into 1-inch balls. Mix additional coconut and lemon zest together in a small bowl. Sprinkle each energy ball with mixture; place on a baking sheet. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator for up to 3 days, or freeze for up to 1 month.