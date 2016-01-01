- Calories per serving 200
- Fat per serving 0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrates per serving 54g
- Sodium per serving 17mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 6mg
Lavender-Blueberry Popsicles
Lavender may reduce bloating and help you feel calmer.
How to Make It
Whisk together 1/2 cup water and coconut sugar in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until mixture begins to thicken, about 10 minutes. Add lavender and simmer until mixture has reduced by about half and looks thick and syrupy, about 10 minutes. Remove pot from heat and strain syrup through a fine-mesh strainer into a bowl. Discard lavender. Let syrup cool for 15 minutes. Transfer to a food processor, add blueberries, and process until very smooth.
Pour mixture into pop molds and freeze for 1 hour, then insert sticks and freeze until solid, at least 4 hours more.
Adapted from Glow Pops: Super Easy Superfood Recipes to Help You Look and Feel Your Best. Copyright 2016 by Liz Moody. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.