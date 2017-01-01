- Calories per serving 330
- Total fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.5g
- Trans fat per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 50mg
- Sodium per serving 470mg
- Potassium per serving 173mg
- Total carbohydrate per serving 37g
- Dietary fiber per serving 5g
- Sugars per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 30g
Knife and Fork Turkey-Corn Tortillas
Mittera/Designed for One
Store unwashed cilantro in a glass or jar of water (as you would a bunch of flowers), but store in the refrigerator. Be sure to rinse sprigs well before using.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat a small nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook turkey 2–3 minutes or until no longer pink, add corn and cumin, and cook 1 minute to heat through.
Step 2
Remove from heat, and stir in 1 tablespoon picante sauce and cilantro.
Step 3
Warm tortillas according to package directions and place on a dinner plate, overlapping slightly. Spoon turkey mixture over tortillas; top with lettuce, cheese, and remaining 1 tablespoon picante sauce. Serve with lime wedges.
This recipe excerpted from Designed for One ©2017 by the American Diabetes Association. Available at ShopDiabetes.org.