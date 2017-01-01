Kale and Mushroom Wrap

Amy Neunsinger
Yield
Serves 4
Giada De Laurentiis

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 large shallot, thinly sliced
  • 1 medium leek, thinly sliced
  • 8 ounces mushrooms, such as cremini, button, or stemmed shiitake
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 ounce kale bunch
  • 1/4 cup vegetable broth
  • 1/3 cup unsweetened dried cranberries
  • 2 ounces goat cheese, crumbled
  • 4 10-in. high-fiber multigrain wraps

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 392
  • Fat per serving 20g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 51g
  • Sugar per serving 3g
  • Sodium per serving 535mg
  • Fiber per serving 17g
  • Protein per serving 18g

How to Make It

In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the shallot, leek, mushrooms, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, until the vegetables are soft, about 8 minutes. Add the kale and cook until wilted, about 8 minutes. Add the broth and cranberries. Bring to a boil and scrape up the brown bits that cling to the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the goat cheese. Divide the filling among the wraps. Fold the bottom of each wrap up and roll in the sides, like a burrito, and cut in half. Serve hot.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up