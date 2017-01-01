- Calories per serving 392
- Fat per serving 20g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 51g
- Sugar per serving 3g
- Sodium per serving 535mg
- Fiber per serving 17g
- Protein per serving 18g
Kale and Mushroom Wrap
Amy Neunsinger
How to Make It
In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the shallot, leek, mushrooms, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, until the vegetables are soft, about 8 minutes. Add the kale and cook until wilted, about 8 minutes. Add the broth and cranberries. Bring to a boil and scrape up the brown bits that cling to the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the goat cheese. Divide the filling among the wraps. Fold the bottom of each wrap up and roll in the sides, like a burrito, and cut in half. Serve hot.