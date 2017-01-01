Italian-Country Style Grilled Shrimp

Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
June 2016

Large shrimp (usually 16 to 20 per pound) are best for this recipe. Smaller ones are harder to grill and get lost in the salad.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 1/2 pounds large, raw tail-on shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • Grapeseed oil
  • 2 cups loosely packed arugula
  • 1 1/4 cups chopped heirloom tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup (about 15) kalamata olives, halved
  • 1/2 cup vertically sliced red onion
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons torn fresh oregano leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 349
  • Fat per serving 20g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 214mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 25g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19g
  • Sodium per serving 733mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 133mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat grill to high (450°F to 550°F). Whisk together honey and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil in a medium bowl. Add shrimp; toss to coat.

Step 2

Generously oil grill grate with grapeseed oil. Grill shrimp, covered with grill lid, until done, about 1 1/2 minutes per side.

Step 3

Toss together arugula, tomatoes, olives and onion in a large bowl. Add vinegar and remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil and toss. Add shrimp, salt and pepper; toss. Transfer mixture to a platter and sprinkle with oregano. Serve immediately.

Also appeared in: Health, June, 2016

