- Calories per serving 349
- Fat per serving 20g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 214mg
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 25g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19g
- Sodium per serving 733mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 133mg
Italian-Country Style Grilled Shrimp
Large shrimp (usually 16 to 20 per pound) are best for this recipe. Smaller ones are harder to grill and get lost in the salad.
Preheat grill to high (450°F to 550°F). Whisk together honey and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil in a medium bowl. Add shrimp; toss to coat.
Generously oil grill grate with grapeseed oil. Grill shrimp, covered with grill lid, until done, about 1 1/2 minutes per side.
Toss together arugula, tomatoes, olives and onion in a large bowl. Add vinegar and remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil and toss. Add shrimp, salt and pepper; toss. Transfer mixture to a platter and sprinkle with oregano. Serve immediately.
