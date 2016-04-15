This Chocolate-Avocado Pudding Is So Healthy You Can Eat It for Breakfast

What would you say if we offered you a rich, luscious, indulgent bowl of chocolate pudding, and told you it was so healthy you could enjoy it any time? We hope you'd say, “Pass me a spoon!”

Even better news: This avocado chocolate pudding is refined sugar- and dairy-free, and so easy to make you can go from thinking, I feel like pudding, to dipping your spoon in under 10 minutes.

Whip a batch up today—even for breakfast (we won’t judge).

Chocolate-Avocado Pudding

Yield: About 4 cups (serves 4 to 6)

2 ripe avocados (about 16 oz.), halved, pitted, flesh scooped out

2 ripe medium bananas (about 13 oz.)

5 medjool dates (about 3 oz.), pitted

1/3 cup raw cacao powder or unsweetened cocoa (about 25g)

3 Tbsp. maple syrup or raw honey

1 Tbsp. vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Cacao nibs, coconut, or chopped nuts for topping, optional

Place all ingredients in a food processor or high-speed blender and process until smooth, scraping down sides as needed. Top with cacao nibs, coconut, or nuts, if desired. Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days. (You may need to stir before serving.)