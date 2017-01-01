- Calories per serving 183
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 68mg
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 23g
- Carbohydrates per serving 4g
- Sodium per serving 346mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 33mg
Horseradish-and- Herb-Crusted Beef Tenderloin
Look for grass-fed beef, which is higher in immune-boosting conjugated linoleic acid than conventional beef.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°F. Place a rack in a large roasting pan or large rimmed baking sheet; coat rack with cooking spray. Shred horseradish using the large holes of a box grater (or use a food processor with the grater attachment) to measure 1 cup. Combine horseradish, parsley, thyme, rosemary and garlic in a small bowl.
Pat tenderloin dry with paper towels; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Combine oil and mustard in a small bowl; brush mixture over beef. Sprinkle horseradish mixture over beef to coat, pressing to adhere. Place on rack.
Bake tenderloin until a thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers 130°F for medium-rare, about 45 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board; let stand for 15 minutes before slicing.