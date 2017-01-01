- Calories per serving 224
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 164mg
- Fiber per serving 0g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 34g
- Sodium per serving 197mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 129mg
Honey Flan
The lighter your honey, the subtler its flavor. Any kind will work—it depends on your preference. Clover or orange blossom are light; buckwheat honey is dark.
How to Make It
1 Preheat oven to 325°F. Place 1 tablespoon of the honey in each of 6 6-ounce custard cups or ramekins. Freeze for 5 minutes.
2 Whisk together milk, eggs, vanilla, salt and remaining 4 tablespoons honey in a bowl until well combined. Pour mixture carefully through a fine wire-mesh strainer into prepared custard cups.
3 Place custard cups in a 13-by- 9-inch baking dish. Pour boiling water into dish to a depth of ¾ inch. Bake until custards are almost set but still slightly jiggly in centers, about 35 minutes. Transfer custard cups to a wire rack; let cool for 30 minutes. Cover custard cups and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight.
4 Run a knife around edges of custard cups to loosen flans; invert onto serving plates.