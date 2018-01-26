“Ginger has compounds called gingerols that have anti-inflammatory benefits,” says Josh Axe, a natural-medicine specialist. Another component of ginger supports digestion to help you break down food. “When foods aren’t broken down, they start to ferment in the gut,” explains Axe. “That’s what causes gas and bloating.” Hibiscus contains polyphenols that can help calm the digestive system. (Pregnant women should not consume hibiscus.)