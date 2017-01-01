Herb-Crusted Pork Tenderloin

Active Time
25 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
4
ADAM DOLGE
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 6 teaspoons grapeseed oil, divided
  • 1 1-lb. pork tenderloin, trimmed
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme, plus leaves for garnish
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage
  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1 teaspoon fine sea salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 8 ounces mixed wild mushrooms, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 clove garlic, minced (1 tsp.)
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 1 small head red cabbage (about 9 oz.), shredded (about 4 cups)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon whole-grain mustard

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 315
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 89mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 28g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 14g
  • Sugar per serving 8g
  • Sodium per serving 682mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 57mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Preheat oven to 425°F. Rub 2 teaspoons of the oil all over pork. Combine thyme, sage, rosemary, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper in a small bowl; rub herb mixture into pork to coat. Heat 1 teaspoon of the oil in a large skillet over high. Sear pork until browned on all sides, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a baking sheet; roast until a meat thermometer inserted into thickest part registers 140°F, 10 to 12 minutes. Let rest on a cutting board 5 minutes before slicing.

Step 2

Meanwhile, add mushrooms and 1 tablespoon of the butter to skillet over medium-high heat. Cook, undisturbed, until browned on 1 side, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir, and cook, stirring often, until browned on all sides, 2 to 3 minutes. Add garlic and remaining 1 tablespoon butter, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper; sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in wine; cook until liquid evaporates. Whisk together broth and flour in a small bowl; stir into mushrooms, and cook, stirring occasionally, until sauce has thickened, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.

Step 3

Heat remaining 3 teaspoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add cabbage; cook, stirring often, until slightly wilted, 3 to 4 minutes. Whisk together vinegar, honey, and mustard in a small bowl; stir into cabbage. Top pork with mushroom sauce, and serve with cabbage.

