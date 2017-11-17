They’re a satisfying combo of crunchy and delicious.

If you’re anything like us here at Health, you’re always on the hunt for snacks that are tasty, satisfying, and packed with nutrients. Those multi-taskers are sometimes hard to come by. Most packaged snacks are loaded with sugar or salt, and leave you with worse cravings than you had before.

But if you make your own bites, snacking can be a totally different story: Take these hempseed maple-pecan popcorn balls. The maple lends just the right amount of sweetness, while the popcorn, hempseed, and pecans offer fiber and protein.

Plus, the balls are simple to make and easy to pack. And they’re vegan too, so a great option for anyone with a plant-based diet.

Keep some at your desk at work, or stash them in your bag. The delicious, crunchy treat is sure to get you through your afternoon slump, and help you power through till your next meal.