Hearty Sweet Potato-and-Kale Soup

Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
6
Adam Dolge

Please pass a bowl (or two) this way.

Cold days call for a hot bowl of something tasty. With this Sweet Potato and Kale Soup, you’ll stay warm and satiated all season long.

Sweet potatoes are health superstars, containing loads of vitamin A as well as vitamin C and some calcium, potassium, and iron. One medium-size potato also delivers 4 grams of dietary fiber and contains no fat.

And we all know about kale. Each serving provides a day's worth of vitamin C, twice the recommended daily amount of vitamin A, and about seven times more vitamin K than the minimum recommendation. Kale also delivers minerals and fatty acids.

By combining sweet potatoes and kale with tomatoes and protein-filled cannellini beans, you get a delicious, hearty soup that works as a meal for lunch or dinner. Check out this video to see how you can mix most of the ingredients listed in this recipe in a Dutch oven and top with homemade pesto.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon grapeseed oil
  • 1 small onion, chopped (1 cup)
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced (2 tsp.)
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 teaspoon fine sea salt, divided
  • 4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
  • 1 large sweet potato, peeled and cubed (about 2 cups)
  • 1 14.5-oz. no-salt-added diced tomatoes
  • 1 15-oz. can no-salt-added cannellini beans, drained
  • 4 ounces baby kale
  • 1/2 cup loosely packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
  • 3 tablespoons chopped hazelnuts, toasted
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 ounces Parmesan cheese, shaved

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 278
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 6mg
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 28g
  • Sugar per serving 7g
  • Sodium per serving 657mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 219mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat grapeseed oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high. Add onion, and cook, stirring often, until transparent and tender, about 4 minutes. Add garlic, black pepper, crushed red pepper, and 3/4 teaspoon of the salt; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add broth, sweet potato, and tomatoes; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium; cook until sweet potato is almost tender, about 10 minutes. Add beans and kale, and cook until kale has wilted, about 5 minutes.

Step 2

Meanwhile, place parsley, hazelnuts, olive oil, water, lemon juice, 1 ounce of the Parmesan, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small food processor or blender. Process until smooth, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Divide soup among 6 bowls; drizzle each with 1 1/2 tablespoons of the pesto, and sprinkle evenly with remaining Parmesan.

